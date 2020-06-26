Proposed Napa tax would devastate residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's great to be out and about and enjoying those restaurants that now allow us to sit inside and dine. Wearing the masks is inconvenient, but to please the powers that we must. I am sad though for those fellow Napa's whose businesses were dismantled by the 3 months of "Sheltering in Place" and loss of revenues, just as I am for all those people that were unable to work. Everyone was hit hard, lost money, and quite a few lost their life's work.

We are hearing that a poll is being developed by members of the City Council to test the waters of the city residents for an increase in the sales tax on the November ballot (“Council to poll Napa residents about raising the sales tax to support services,” June 18). It seems the city of Napa cannot handle the loss of revenue from the suffering of their citizens unable to work or from the loss of businesses that had to close -- maybe forever.