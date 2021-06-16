Proposed regulations will promote fire safety

Most development occurs on existing roads; hence the proposed regulations are substantially weaker then the current regulations which apply equally to existing as well as new roads. Furthermore, the proposed regulations, except for very large developments, eliminate requirements for curve radius, gate openings, bridges, and allow grade to have no upper limit, with the only qualifier that for grades over 25%, there is a 500 foot length limitation. Current regulations limit grade to 16%, up to 20% with mitigation.

The only place where the proposed regulations are tighter is for new roads, where there is a half-mile length limitation. When the Board of Forestry (BOF) was revising the regulations, they hired consultants and convened a working group of fire chiefs throughout the state; BOF reported that “shortening the maximum allowable length for dead-end roads would provide for greater fire safety.” Most states even were stricter than half-mile for length of dead-end roads. Although the initial drafts provided by BOF proposed half-mile length limit for all dead-end roads and 20 foot width for all two-way roads, both new and existing, this was eroded in subsequent drafts due to influence by pro-development county and building representatives.