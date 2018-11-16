Winery growth in Napa Valley is a hot button that is causing rancor among the various interested parties. Measure C was an attempt to limit this growth but it was presented as an environmental issue rather than limiting winery growth.
Both sides have legitimate, valid concerns. On one hand, we need to protect the Napa Valley; its beauty, its water and control traffic. On the other hand, wineries are significant contributors to the county; economically, through employment and through their generous contributions. They need to be able to produce and sell their wine. Direct to consumer sales are vital for the financial viability of small, family owned wineries – which make up the majority of Napa vintners.
What we need to do is find a solution that address the concerns of both sides. I’d like to suggest a possible concept.
Winery production and visitors/events should be tied into the number of acres of grapes produced within the valley. For a wine to be designated “Napa Valley”, 85 percent of their grapes need to come from the Napa Valley. The production limits for wineries should be tied to this with a winery allowed to produce what they grow plus 15 percent. That production then equates to bottles and visitors/events should be a result of the number of bottles/cases produced.
Much like “carbon credits,” growers should be allowed to give/sell their production/visitor allocation to wineries.
This would put a finite limit on winery growth yet allow wineries the resources they need to be economically viable.
Samantha Ryan
Napa