Proposition 15 is a fancy disguise for more taxes. Often referred to as the confusing “split-roll” property tax initiative it is simply another tax on commercial properties passed along to already struggling tenants and ultimately to you the consumer.

This egregious tax bill will require mountains of new bureaucratic paperwork, hundreds of new employees and millions upon millions of dollars. All family and corporately owned commercial properties will need to be revaluated and the ultimate result will threaten the lifestyle of all citizens in the Napa Valley and statewide.

Increasing taxes on vineyard land and Disneyland will only serve to make Sacramento “The Happiest Place on Earth.” The rest of us and possibly Disneyland in southern California will be out of business unless ticket prices can be elevated to exorbitant levels.

Currently, Disneyland is under duress and scheduled to lay off 28,000 employees nationwide. Do we need higher taxes during these unprecedented times?

As an independent voter, I urge everyone to understand the consequence of their actions and vote No on Proposition 15.

Jeff Doran

Napa