Proposition 16 will help address systemic racism in California

With the mail-in ballot arriving at homes in our Napa Valley and voting commencing on Oct. 5, I am urging voters to join me in voting yes on Proposition 16, which “Allows Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education, and Contracting Decisions.” It is a Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
This proposition overturns Prop. 209 which invalidated Affirmative Action in California in 1996. In fact, in public agencies and public universities, it has perpetuated the historic affirmative action program of advancing primarily white males over females and minorities.
A true affirmative action program examines all applicants for college admission, public sector jobs in cities, education, counties and the state, and public contracting with public entities. When the public employer narrows down the applicant pool to the final most qualified group, it is at this point when the employer can consider race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin as a factor when all else is equal among the final applicants. This factor then helps the decisionmaker to expand the diversity of the public institution or the award of a public contract.
The hypocrisy that exists is that the person leading the charge against Prop. 16 benefitted from Affirmative Action when he first came to the state and became a successful businessman and even achieved appointment to the University of California Board of Regents. However, the continued opposition to affirmative action prevents others like him to succeed.
Moreover, the change caused by Prop. 209 did not advance the enrollment numbers in the UC system of Blacks and Latinos to match the demographics in the state. Additionally, the problem continues and has worsened in public hiring and contracts except where federal regulations are required. The current enrollments in the UC system should match the demographic breakdown in the state and they do not. This is not an issue in community college or the Cal State system enrollments.
As we address systemic racism in America and in California, we need to provide our public officials the tools to enable them to diversity our public institutions to reflect the diversity of the citizens they serve. To this end, Proposition 16 will help make these needed changes.
Please vote Yes on Proposition 16 and make a statement of your desire to alter systemic racism in California.
Ed Shenk, former Affirmative Action Officer & Vice President of Student Services
Napa Valley College
