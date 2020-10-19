Proposition 16 will help address systemic racism in California

With the mail-in ballot arriving at homes in our Napa Valley and voting commencing on Oct. 5, I am urging voters to join me in voting yes on Proposition 16, which “Allows Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education, and Contracting Decisions.” It is a Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

This proposition overturns Prop. 209 which invalidated Affirmative Action in California in 1996. In fact, in public agencies and public universities, it has perpetuated the historic affirmative action program of advancing primarily white males over females and minorities.

A true affirmative action program examines all applicants for college admission, public sector jobs in cities, education, counties and the state, and public contracting with public entities. When the public employer narrows down the applicant pool to the final most qualified group, it is at this point when the employer can consider race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin as a factor when all else is equal among the final applicants. This factor then helps the decisionmaker to expand the diversity of the public institution or the award of a public contract.