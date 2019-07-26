We Napa County tax payers understand the Gas Tax increase is a done-deal, virtually all whimsical government bond measures/taxes are passed with only a mere 55 percent voter approval rate, and we pay the highest sales tax in the nation.
On the cost side there are some government employee’s pensions paid at an outrageous 90 percent of final salary and the Bullet Train is an $80-plus billion dollar disaster from Merced to Bakersfield, which many experts suspect will never be completed. Now free healthcare to anyone and free college to anyone are seriously being discussed. We get all that.
So it makes perfect sense that the last reliable tax protection we have from the mismanaged, unrestrained, bureaucratic, tax-and-spend California routine is now under attack.
Yes, Proposition 13, the sacred promise made to taxpayers to keep property tax rates reasonable and rational is under attack. Indeed, the first assault on Prop 13, has commenced. A measure has already qualified for November’s ballot and right now the tax-and-spend political machine is ginning up its efforts with political advertising targeted to repeal Proposition 13.
This first attack is on business property taxes –which includes millions of apartment residencies. (Is a housing/residency tax increase the solution to our current homeless crisis?)
Riley Gilbert
Napa