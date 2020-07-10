Protect our schools and educators

This is an open letter to all our Napa County supervisors. I am posting this at Napa Valley Register so more people can become aware of this very important misuse of taxpayer dollars.
I was horrified to read that Napa was still planning to build a new jail despite all our school and city budget deficits. NVUSD is facing historic cuts with the closing of two elementary schools and hundreds of teacher layoffs. After the issue of building a new jail was put on the ballot of June 2016 and was defeated, our supervisors decided to use funds that rightly should go to education and spend it on a new jail.
During a pandemic and protests about systemic racism, a jail does not reflect the priorities of our community. The supervisors need to pause and re-examine this expenditure.
The county of Napa collects property taxes and a portion of these go to ERAF (Educational Revenue Augmentation Funding). If the state obligation is met by our local taxes, the excess goes to the county. Our county chose to use these excess funds to help build the jail. So in summary, our supervisors chose incarceration over education and prevention.
These funds can and should be redirected for their intended purpose. Let’s follow the example of San Francisco and put these extra funds to use in education and prevention programs.
Please join me in signing the Change.org petition ("Reduce and Redistribute Funds from Napa's Police Department & Public Protection") to register your support.
Maureen Theunissen
Napa
