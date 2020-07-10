Protect our schools and educators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is an open letter to all our Napa County supervisors. I am posting this at Napa Valley Register so more people can become aware of this very important misuse of taxpayer dollars.

I was horrified to read that Napa was still planning to build a new jail despite all our school and city budget deficits. NVUSD is facing historic cuts with the closing of two elementary schools and hundreds of teacher layoffs. After the issue of building a new jail was put on the ballot of June 2016 and was defeated, our supervisors decided to use funds that rightly should go to education and spend it on a new jail.

During a pandemic and protests about systemic racism, a jail does not reflect the priorities of our community. The supervisors need to pause and re-examine this expenditure.