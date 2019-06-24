The Napa River is a natural beauty that provides our valley with infinite recreation, delicious fish and waterfowl, and an engaging opportunity to steward this land.
As avid kayakers, we always keep bags aboard to collect trash from the river and channels. As duck hunters, we know the migrating waterfowl need a pollution-free landing pad, and it’s a small way we can help support them.
No matter how many tweets, emails, or complaints made to City Hall and the Police Department, it’s growing clearer that Napa’s city government is following San Francisco's lead in turning a blind eye to riverside pollution, feral drug users, and waterfront skid rows that are ruining our public wetlands.
The community of southwest Napa calls on our city leaders and police department to evict the homeless encampments from our public land and off of our city’s most valuable natural resource.
How are we to teach the next generation not to litter, when our city leaders apathetically allow the trashing of our community out of fear of offending homeless advocacy groups?
If City Hall doesn’t see an issue with these encampments, why don’t we citizens convince the squatters to move their encampments into the City Hall plaza?
What is a law-abiding citizen to do? These semi-permanent homeless encampments could be cleaned up in a weekend while the squatters are checked into shelters and those who do not wish to comply with our laws can be dropped at the county line; our community would immediately improve and give nature an opportunity to recover before October’s waterfowl migrations.
In these political polarizing times, many of us intently monitor national issues, this is a real opportunity for Napa to make our piece of America a better place; Let’s do it.
This is our call to action instead instead of continually waiting and tolerating this city government’s inaction and self destructive course of enforcement policies driving our city directly towards crises like L.A., S.F., and even Santa Rosa.
When is the next community hearing that supporters can attend to support and discuss and solutions to this harmful threat to our community?
What should citizens do when they discover pollution from waterfront encampments? What if they aren’t addressed after multiple calls?
What is the city’s immediate plan to protect riverside ecological health against squatter encampments?
Vincent Joseph Estrada
Napa