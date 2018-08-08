As families recover from the devastation of last year’s fires, another treacherous fire season has already begun, with fires blazing in communities throughout California. Against this tragic backdrop, there is a push in our State Legislature to give private utilities a bailout for wildfires caused by their equipment.
As a former State Senator representing many of the communities damaged in the October wildfires, I find it completely disheartening that lawmakers are even considering putting utility shareholder interests before those of wildfire victims and survivors—especially in favor of a utility company such as PG&E, which has a long criminal track-record.
On the heels of Cal Fire’s recent findings that PG&E equipment was responsible for most of the fires in Northern California in October, PG&E and other investor-owned utilities are seeking to limit their financial responsibility for damage to communities, businesses and homeowners.
Asking lawmakers to abandon legal protections for those whose lives and property have been ravaged by the fires sets a dangerous precedent. At the time of the wildfires, PG&E was serving probation for felony convictions arising out of the San Bruno explosion it caused in 2010. An audit performed by the Public Utilities Commission in 2015 found that PG&E was years behind in its vegetation management and maintenance on the North Coast. PG&E changed nothing, resulting in the October wildfires. Our Legislature should not be condoning this bad behavior.
Under current California law, the shareholders and owners of the electric utilities are responsible for paying the cost of property damage resulting from wildfires caused by their electric power lines. Because our government grants utilities a monopoly and the ability to seize private property for their electric lines and equipment, the law says they must be responsible for any property damage caused by that equipment.
The Wildfire Preparedness and Response Legislative Conference Committee will convene over the coming weeks on important legislation related to wildfire damage liability. On the eve of the first conference committee meeting last week, Gov. Brown released a proposal supporting a multi-billion dollar bailout for utility shareholders. By requiring judges in future cases to balance the value of providing electricity against the private harm caused by electrical equipment, the governor’s proposal makes clear that losing our homes and our loved ones is now the price we must pay for access to electricity.
Brown’s proposal and other pro-utility legislation greatly misses the mark and lets PG&E off the hook for the wildfire damages caused by their equipment, leaving homeowners, ratepayers and consumers footing the bill. If there is no consequence for PG&E’s failure to maintain its equipment and trim vegetation, what will stop this from happening again?
The utilities argue that being held accountable will propel them into bankruptcy—a false narrative contradicting PG&Es own public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that show annual earnings of 6 percent, forecasted to continue over the next few years. This proposed bailout shields the Wall Street investors who own the utilities from financial responsibility, even though they earn billions of dollars each year in profit. Clearly, PG&E wants to prioritize the profits for their shareholders, while passing on all the risks of their mismanaged equipment to California homeowners.
California homeowners, cities and counties deserve our protection. If a utility’s equipment starts a fire, the utility should pay for the damages it caused.
Our government’s responsibility is to protect constituents, not to bail out a utility with a history of criminal convictions. Our elected officials should focus on measures that make our communities safer and oppose efforts to bailout utilities and shareholders at the expense of California communities and taxpayers.
Noreen Evans
Santa Rosa