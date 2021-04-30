Protect yourself and ask the question

I recently made an appointment with a long-standing local dental practice for a filling replacement. They sent me a 10 question form to complete before my arrival about my COVID exposure and possible symptoms. My husband and I are fully vaccinated, which is why I made the appointment.

When I arrived, I asked if everyone on staff was vaccinated. The administration person said no, that two staff members were not convinced of the safety of the COVID vaccines, and therefore they were not vaccinated. Shocked, I asked if those two people were in the office. She said yes. I then asked if either of those two were going to assist with my filling. She said yes.

I couldn’t believe that after 14 months of not visiting friends or family, of not eating at restaurants, of not traveling, of not celebrating holidays and birthdays with friends, a dental practice was assigning an unvaccinated person to assist in a 45-minute procedure in my mouth. Yet they made me complete questions about my COVID exposure before arriving. What about their obligation to me? I firmly said no. They changed out the assistant for one who was vaccinated and the filling was replaced.

I couldn’t help but think that those two dental assistants might not be convinced of the safety of the vaccine for themselves, but what about the evidence that unvaccinated people pose a risk to everyone?