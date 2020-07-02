Protect yourself and each other on July 4

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, it is important that you continue to protect yourself, your family, and our community from COVID-19. Normally, we get together to celebrate with family and friends. However, this year is different.
As we celebrate our Independence, it is also important to remember our Inter-Dependence — we are all linked by the air we share and the health of our community is a shared responsibility. Our collective actions will help keep businesses open and our case numbers low.
COVID-19 is still present in the community; the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 still exists. It is important to take the proper precautions to ensure that we can avoid another economic shut down, the loss of jobs, and additional family hardships.
Important steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19
-- Wash or sanitize your hands regularly and avoid touching your face;
-- Wear a face covering. Face coverings are now required when inside any public place or business, and outside when 6 feet of distance between households cannot be maintained.
-- Watch your distance. Keep 6 feet apart. Avoid gatherings and parties with people from outside your household. This is critically important, as many recent positive COVID cases in Napa County are a result of families and friends gathering amongst households.
Thank you for your continued compliance with shelter-at-home orders and for keeping our community safe.
For more information, visit www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
And another reminder: fire season is upon us. It is important for our communities to remain alert and aware of increased fire danger. Be careful with any open flame or sparking device.
And don’t forget that all fireworks are illegal in Napa County and every city and town.
Have a safe July 4th, 2020.
Diane Dillon - Chairperson of Napa County Supervisors
Mayor Jill Techel - Napa
Mayor Leon Garcia - American Canyon
Mayor John Dunbar - Yountville
Mayor Chris Canning - Calistoga
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth - St. Helena
State Assemblyperson Cecilia Aguiar-Curry
State Sen. Bill Dodd
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson
