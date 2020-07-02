Protect yourself and each other on July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, it is important that you continue to protect yourself, your family, and our community from COVID-19. Normally, we get together to celebrate with family and friends. However, this year is different.

As we celebrate our Independence, it is also important to remember our Inter-Dependence — we are all linked by the air we share and the health of our community is a shared responsibility. Our collective actions will help keep businesses open and our case numbers low.

COVID-19 is still present in the community; the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 still exists. It is important to take the proper precautions to ensure that we can avoid another economic shut down, the loss of jobs, and additional family hardships.

Important steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19

-- Wash or sanitize your hands regularly and avoid touching your face;

-- Wear a face covering. Face coverings are now required when inside any public place or business, and outside when 6 feet of distance between households cannot be maintained.