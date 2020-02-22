Proud to be an early supporter of Measure K

I'm proud to have been an early and strong endorser of Measure K to protect our water, parks and open space here in Napa County. As a Napa City Council member and longtime proponent of open space and watershed preservation and protection, I hope that all of our city's residents will support this measure and vote Yes.

Measure K will help protect more than 20,000 acres of watersheds and open space, properties that feed the source of our household water here in the city of Napa. These watersheds are critical to maintaining water quality for us all and this measure gives us an opportunity to protect them for our future.

We all know the danger presented by wildfires all too well and Measure K has provisions in place to help better manage our open spaces to mitigate the effects of wildfire and help us keep our neighborhoods safe. As an added benefit, a portion of the funds raised by Measure K will return to each of the cities in the county to be used in our local parks and recreation programs, meaning that all residents of Napa will directly benefit from this measure right here at home.

The time is now for us to act - we can't wait and put this off on future generations.

Join me in voting YES on measure K

Scott Sedgley

Napa

