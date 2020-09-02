Proud to endorse Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez for the Napa City Council and Scott Sedgley for mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are proud to endorse Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez for the Napa City Council and Scott Sedgley to be our mayor.

Chuck has known and worked with Beth for decades in her many roles – executive director of the Napa Valley Economic Development Corporation and as a Professional Planner. We have both known Beth as a member of the Napa City Planning Commission and as a community volunteer in organizations such as the Resource Conservation District.

Chuck and Bernie have closely worked together on the Napa City General Plan. Bernie, a former Marine who served our country in Iraq, has organized Memorial and Veterans Day services, founded and runs a respected small business, and actively volunteers in numerous community organizations.

We have both worked with Scott over numerous years in his many roles both as a volunteer and as a leader. Fire captain, Historical Society Board member and all-round volunteer, seemingly involved with so many community organizations.

Bernie, Beth, and Scott know Napa and its neighborhoods, they bring different and important perspectives, and, most importantly, they know how to listen to and consider people’s concerns. Bernie and Beth will be superb council members and Scott will be a great mayor. We consider all of them to be trusted friends. We fully support them.