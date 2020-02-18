I am a proud to support Alfredo Pedroza for his re-election to District 4 Supervisor. I have volunteered for Alfredo’s Supervisor campaign in 2016 and again this campaign. I know firsthand how passionate he is about serving his community. I have been out there knocking on many doors with him, talking to his constituents, and seeing firsthand the compassion he has for his district. Facing issues head on and getting to know the people in our community.
I first got to know Alfredo when we were co-workers working at a local community bank. I got to see up close how he genuinely cares for helping people, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. We had a work culture built around being involved in our community and Alfredo led by example. He took time to invest in relationships, in people, and along the way help people reach their financial goals. I got to witness the growth in him from his initial seat on Napa City Council to eventually becoming a Napa County supervisor. I saw the hard work and dedication he put forward in everything he did. From all the hours he worked, the countless meetings he attended, and so many other community forums. Always ensuring to meet with anyone wanting to discuss concerns they may have.
Alfredo has the knowledge, he knows the issues facing our community, he’s experienced in making the tough decisions, and is a forward thinker demonstrated by his initiatives on transportation and housing. In all this, what I admire most about Supervisor Pedroza is his hard work ethic, his compassion, and his drive to always do better. He has and will work tirelessly for us.
Tina Laviolette
Napa