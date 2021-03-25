 Skip to main content
Provide a central place for homeless

I recently read about Napa's homeless dilemma. It is unfortunate that this statewide issue is being ignored by our state leaders as well as our county supervisors. Every city is forced to deal with this problem on its own.

Homeless encampments do not help their situation by strewing litter and garbage where ever they reside. My suggestion is that counties designate one remote area as a homeless zone. Provide porta-potties, water, and dumpsters. There will also be rules in place. No drugs, no intoxication and, no violence. If you are truly down and out and can abide by the rules, you're welcome.

Steve Greenfield

Calistoga

