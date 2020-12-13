Provide temporary shelter for those at virus risk

While thinking about the Coronavirus and the never-ending commands to wear a mask and keep six feet apart, it struck me that we don't seem to be making any headway with the infection rate.
Don't get me wrong, Corona is a real danger and we should wear masks and keep distant from each other, but the question is are we doing enough? What are we missing?
Let's understand the impact of the virus. According to the State of California (covid19.ca.gov), as of Dec. 6, there had been 1,341,370 confirmed cases (I assume since inception) and 19,876 deaths. The estimated population of California is 40 million. Therefore, 3.35% of the population has contracted the virus and 0.05% has died from it.
While not to pick on a particular ethnic group or agitate against it, 58% of the cases have occurred among Latinos. Why? They're good people, and like the rest of us, want to be safe from the effects of the virus. The most probable reason is that lower incomes force them to live closer together, doubling and tripling up in order to afford housing.
People who live closer together, especially non-family members who may not have the same degree of care with each other, suffer from an increased risk of contracting and spreading the virus. These living arrangements are not by choice but arise out of necessity.
Why not temporary shelter that would allow people to avoid close contact. The county could establish individual sized housing units (larger units for a family) with centralized bath and kitchen facilities where the tenants would pay minimal rent. The location could be at a fairgrounds or another mostly unused site.
The key word is temporary. As the threat of contracting Corona decreases, these shelters would be removed and stored until the next public disaster occurs.
The cost of providing this temporary shelter would be far less than the human suffering, loss of wages, loss of tax revenue, a financial disaster for small businesses, and social disruption that has occurred and will continue to occur unless we attack all aspects of the problem — proximity to each other.
To finance the shelters, how about a temporary 1/2 cent sales tax for a period of six months, to be only used for the expressed purpose, with no extension possible. Any vote to do so by a member of the controlling legislature would subject that person to a forfeit of 20% of his or her annual public salary.
John Tracy
Napa
