Provide temporary shelter for those at virus risk

While thinking about the Coronavirus and the never-ending commands to wear a mask and keep six feet apart, it struck me that we don't seem to be making any headway with the infection rate.

Don't get me wrong, Corona is a real danger and we should wear masks and keep distant from each other, but the question is are we doing enough? What are we missing?

Let's understand the impact of the virus. According to the State of California (covid19.ca.gov), as of Dec. 6, there had been 1,341,370 confirmed cases (I assume since inception) and 19,876 deaths. The estimated population of California is 40 million. Therefore, 3.35% of the population has contracted the virus and 0.05% has died from it.

While not to pick on a particular ethnic group or agitate against it, 58% of the cases have occurred among Latinos. Why? They're good people, and like the rest of us, want to be safe from the effects of the virus. The most probable reason is that lower incomes force them to live closer together, doubling and tripling up in order to afford housing.