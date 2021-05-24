Providence Health’s fairy tale

Queen of the Valley announced recently it was laying off 11 workers, including sis emergency care technicians, effective May 7, 2021. According to the Register, the Queen has already laid off at least 12 employees since November 2020.
The job cuts — which affect employees who helped keep the hospital running and us safe during the pandemic — have prompted backlash from unions and others.
Providence, the parent company of the Queen, blames the pandemic for the cuts, saying that COVID-19 has dealt a financial blow to its operation. But the New York Times reports that Providence, a 51-hospital network and one of the country’s richest hospital chains, got about $1 billion in federal pandemic aid.
The Times also reported, last year, that Providence is sitting on nearly $12 billion in cash, “which it invests, Wall Street-style, in a good year generating more than $1 billion in profits ... Those cash piles come from a mix of sources: no-strings-attached private donations, income from investments with hedge funds and private equity firms, and any profits from treating patients. Some chains, like Providence, also run their own venture-capital firms to invest their cash in cutting-edge start-ups.”
The Times went on to report that Providence is set up as a nonprofit, which generally means they don’t have to pay federal taxes on their billions of dollars of income.
In 2018, Providence paid its Chief Executive, Ron Hochman, MD, more than $10 million. Dr. Hochman took a pay cut in 2020, but according to another New York Times article, his salary is less than 20% of his total compensation.
I wrote to Steven Buck, Executive Director of Communications at Providence, asking for a comment on the information reported in these articles. He never responded to my email.
Providence’s financial stability is not in jeopardy. Providence had already built up deep financial reserves to help them weather the COVID-19 storm.
The workers are right. There is no justification for any layoffs. Providence is lying to us when they tell us that the pandemic justifies these layoffs. The fairy tale is that COVID-19 justifies these layoffs, but the reality is that Providence spends much of its money, making money rather than on its employees, enabling them to better serve our community.
As Niall Brennan, president of the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute told the New York Times, “If you ever hear a hospital complaining they don’t have enough money, see if they have a venture fund. If you’ve got play money, you’re fine.”
Providence has plenty of play money.
The Queen’s employees and patients deserve better.
Peggy Ryan
Napa