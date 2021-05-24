Providence Health’s fairy tale

The Times went on to report that Providence is set up as a nonprofit, which generally means they don’t have to pay federal taxes on their billions of dollars of income.

In 2018, Providence paid its Chief Executive, Ron Hochman, MD, more than $10 million. Dr. Hochman took a pay cut in 2020, but according to another New York Times article, his salary is less than 20% of his total compensation.

I wrote to Steven Buck, Executive Director of Communications at Providence, asking for a comment on the information reported in these articles. He never responded to my email.

Providence’s financial stability is not in jeopardy. Providence had already built up deep financial reserves to help them weather the COVID-19 storm.

The workers are right. There is no justification for any layoffs. Providence is lying to us when they tell us that the pandemic justifies these layoffs. The fairy tale is that COVID-19 justifies these layoffs, but the reality is that Providence spends much of its money, making money rather than on its employees, enabling them to better serve our community.