Providing sign language interpreting is helpful

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to "A relic of the 20th century" (April 21):

People with hearing have an auditory language (speech) to primarily communicate; reading is also available.

People who are deaf have a visual language (sign language) to primarily communicate; reading is also available.

In our current press conferences, people with hearing are provided speech and captions are available if needed

In our current press conferences, people who are deaf are provided sign language and captions are available if needed

Provision of sign language interpreting to our deaf brothers and sisters seems fair and helpful to them. I wonder why President Trump’s Covid press conferences do not have sign language interpreting.

I have written to the White House about this and have not received a response as yet.

Jacob Arcanin

Napa