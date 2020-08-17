Public should benefit from private use of public land

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Valerie Wolf, for your letter in the Aug. 14 Register “A better approach on emergency warning system.” I agree with all the points you made regarding Illumination Technologies and our Board of Supervisors’ continued talks with them regarding 60-foot monopoles in the vein of a fire warning system.

In addition, Illumination Technologies’ proposal to place cell towers on public land with the “benefit” of fire warning sirens is nothing short of getting land for nothing. While the sirens may have some benefit, the real benefits go to ITC.

There seems to be a relatively simple solution. It is easy enough for ITC to know what gross revenues are on each tower. I would think 20% of the gross revenues could be paid to the county for leasing that portion of the land. Public land after all is owned by the public. Shouldn’t we profit from a private corporation using our land?

I am sure if any of our supervisors had a cell tower on their property, they would be receiving a monthly check. To try and sell this to us, the public, as a fire warning system is insulting. Supervisors, you can do better.

Carol Nicolette

Napa