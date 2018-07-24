His Royal Majesty, King Donald I, has issued a royal edict, enacting by his Royal Prerogative a new version of the Sedition Act of 1798. Under this new act, no person who has served in a position of trust in the United States government requiring a high-level security clearance, may, after leaving government service, criticize the actions, policies, or person of his Royal Majesty, King Donald I.
The penalty for violation of this Royal Act shall be permanent revocation of said individual’s security clearance. The truth of such invidious criticisms may not be used in the offender’s defense; the act of criticizing His Royal Personage shall be deemed sufficient to prove violation of the Act.
The Act was announced by Her Royal Highness, Princess Sarah of Huckabee, on this, the 549th day of the Glorious Reign of His Royal Majesty, King Donald I.
Thomas G. Gans
Napa