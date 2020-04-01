Put cannabis on the ballot

The proponents of two measures recently submitted initiatives to the Napa County Registrar for title and summary to qualify to be on the ballot in November 2020.

We, the Napa Valley Cannabis Association, are asking the Board of Supervisors to save the anxiety of running a signature gathering effort in April. The Board could support the democratic process while eliminating the signature gathering effort during a time of crisis by placing the measure on the ballot by a simple vote of the Board.

There are two laws in place that contradict themselves. One law requires proponents of ballot measures to gather signatures in person. The other one says citizens must stay at home. We need the county Supervisors to tell us which law supersedes and make changes accordingly.

Another solution would be if John Tuteur, at the Registrar of Voters office, extended the deadline for the submitting of signatures from May 8 to July 1 for the November 2020 election. He has the ability, and this would put Napa County in compliance with the democratic process when we need it the most. These are unprecedented and very difficult times. We need to work together.

Grant Babbitt, Founder, Expanding Roots, Inc.

Calistoga