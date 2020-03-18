Queen of the Valley: Resilient and ready to respond to COVID-19
Across the country, communities want to understand how their local hospitals, healthcare systems and public health officials are preparing to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic. More than a century ago, the Sisters of St. Joseph focused a challenge similar to the one we face now as they responded to the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and served the community in a time of need.
Over recent months, Queen of the Valley Medical Center has developed a preparedness plan to deal with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our county. We are leveraging local and national expertise in this challenging time as we focus on the health and safety of our community and our caregivers.
As part of Providence St. Joseph Health, leaders and Infection Prevention specialists from across seven states have come together to develop a coordinated response and innovative approaches to providing care. We have the benefit of learning from experts who have cared for some of the first patients who developed severe pneumonia from COVID-19. Several of the states Providence St. Joseph Health serves are ground zero for coronavirus in the U.S.
While we still need more doctors, this community is blessed with physicians with special training in Intensive Care Medicine, Infectious Diseases as well as primary care and hospitalist medicine. We are working closely with Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our infectious disease and infection prevention experts, and many more to ensure a coordinated response. Time and time again, our caregivers have risen to the occasion when our patients and communities have needed us most. Our response to COVID-19 is no exception.
The willingness of our caregivers to run toward the crisis to serve those in need — instead of away from it — are reminiscent of our courageous founding sisters who began our healing ministry caring for people during cholera and influenza epidemics.
We are also deploying technology to care for people virtually to limit exposure through in-person visits. It is important to note that patients without symptoms and those with no underlying illness who have mild symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough and diarrhea without fever or shortness of breath, should generally rest at home. Our new screening online “chat bot” or coronavirus assessment tool helps to address the concerns of the “worried well” and by assessing need for medical evaluation makes sure those who are most at risk get the care they need.
We have also increased the capacity of virtual care — called Providence Express Care Virtual — so that patients can visit with providers via online video at virtual.providence.org. In addition to treating common conditions, board certified providers screen patients for COVID-19 and advise them on the best course of action. And our organization is piloting Telehealth Home Monitoring in Western Washington to support patients on home quarantine, which will also reduce in-person visits and limit exposure.
Another important aspect of our response is working closely with state, federal and international health authorities to ensure we are following evidenced-based protocols. In a time when fear is running rampant, it is critical that we rely on facts and science to protect caregivers, patients and the public.
The world is watching, and I am incredibly proud of our caregivers who have demonstrated leadership, compassion and expertise in caring for our community.
Larry Coomes, Chief Executive
Queen of the Valley