Queen of the Valley: Resilient and ready to respond to COVID-19

Across the country, communities want to understand how their local hospitals, healthcare systems and public health officials are preparing to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic. More than a century ago, the Sisters of St. Joseph focused a challenge similar to the one we face now as they responded to the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and served the community in a time of need.

Over recent months, Queen of the Valley Medical Center has developed a preparedness plan to deal with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our county. We are leveraging local and national expertise in this challenging time as we focus on the health and safety of our community and our caregivers.

As part of Providence St. Joseph Health, leaders and Infection Prevention specialists from across seven states have come together to develop a coordinated response and innovative approaches to providing care. We have the benefit of learning from experts who have cared for some of the first patients who developed severe pneumonia from COVID-19. Several of the states Providence St. Joseph Health serves are ground zero for coronavirus in the U.S.