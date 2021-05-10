Questions were too intrusive

I wanted this to be addressed. My school recently went through a presentation on vapes and e-cigarettes. Later, we got an email survey asking us how it went, but they were some very odd questions. For example, there was a question asking what our sexual preference was. It was a multiple choice question with the options of "lesbian, gay, etc." but I find this very uncomfortable.

Why are they asking minors what our sexual preferences are? Another option was "other or prefer not to say." What is someone wasn't out of the closet yet or just doesn't know what they was to identify as. They would feel like this question needs to be answered and that could cause a lot of stress.

Another question asked what our race and ethnicity was. This was supposedly an anonymous survey, so why are they asking for our race? Why do they need to know if we were black or white? This is a survey on underage smoking, and they are asking very invasive questions.

If I want anything to come from this, it would be answers and to educate adults and faculty of this town about this. It doesn't feel like our teachers and mentors realize we are kids. We are confused teenagers that don't need to be worrying over our sexual identity.