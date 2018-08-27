Most people are comfortable with smiling in your face, while stabbing you in your back. Trump is not the kind of guy who does that; he is not going to act like he and McCain were friends, Why should he act like a hypocrite?
Trump sent traditional condolences to the family, and frankly, the McCain family don’t care if he did or didn’t. So what’s the fuss?
My advice is to let go of trashing Trump and those who want to honor McCain honor him and stop continuing the trashing games. People who are playing up this riff between Trump and McCain don’t care about either of them, especially the broadcast media, they are part of the problem and are looking to stir up mess for their sagging ratings.
McCain served his country, loved his family. And regardless of his personal or political feuds, it's nobody’s business and can’t change that fact that he is dead and gone. I just hope he knew Jesus.
Pastor Morris A. Curry, Jr.
Vacaville