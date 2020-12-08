Race-based killings have a long, sad history

This historical precedent shows that there is no surprise that hate crimes continue to prevail even after centuries because people continue to fail the black community. Yes, the murderer of Davis was convicted and sentenced to life in prison but what about the families of the hundreds of others who died without justice being served.

In 1995, Hava B. Villaverde published an article “Racism in the Insanity Defense” in War and Responsibility: A Symposium on Congress, the President, and the Authority to Initiate Hostilities and stated that in a study done in 1976, race has a significant effect on the outcome of an insanity plea.

And a review of the limited federal homicide data from 2001-2010 revealed that killings of black people by white people were ruled justified 35% of the time. The Marshall Project even obtained data from the FBI and concluded that killings of black males by white people are labeled justifiable more than eight times as often as others.

It is a sad reality that we as a society have come to think of as a social norm because that’s just life, and life is unfair. The names continue to pile up and we have become so accustomed to putting “#Justicefor____." We must demand change. And never let up.