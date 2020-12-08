Race-based killings have a long, sad history

On Dec. 3, you reported about the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison, who is making national news after being shot from what appears to be another case of racial profiling.
With the ascent of the Black Lives Matter movement, crimes like this are now being put into the spotlight. The article also cites an incident 8 years ago, when 17-year-old Jordan Davis was gunned down by a white man in Florida over loud music.
As a student studying history at Dominican University of California, I have found other instances where a similar situation occurred. In July of 2019, Elijah Al-Amin of Arizona was stabbed to death after a white man claimed he felt threatened by his rap music. To justify his actions he pleaded insanity with no access to medication and was given a 13-month sentence for aggravated assault.
Michael Dunn, the man who murdered Davis, also justified his actions by pleading self-defense after claiming Davis waved a gun at Dunn.
Instances like this didn’t just start occurring. Dating back to November of 1887, white vigilantes shot and killed between 30 to 60 unarmed black sugar plantation field hands who were on strike.
And even dating back to as early as 1873, thousands of black Americans were killed during the post-Civil War Reconstruction era and over 150 black Americans were killed by a white mob during the Colfax Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence after the Civil War.
This historical precedent shows that there is no surprise that hate crimes continue to prevail even after centuries because people continue to fail the black community. Yes, the murderer of Davis was convicted and sentenced to life in prison but what about the families of the hundreds of others who died without justice being served.
In 1995, Hava B. Villaverde published an article “Racism in the Insanity Defense” in War and Responsibility: A Symposium on Congress, the President, and the Authority to Initiate Hostilities and stated that in a study done in 1976, race has a significant effect on the outcome of an insanity plea.
And a review of the limited federal homicide data from 2001-2010 revealed that killings of black people by white people were ruled justified 35% of the time. The Marshall Project even obtained data from the FBI and concluded that killings of black males by white people are labeled justifiable more than eight times as often as others.
It is a sad reality that we as a society have come to think of as a social norm because that’s just life, and life is unfair. The names continue to pile up and we have become so accustomed to putting “#Justicefor____." We must demand change. And never let up.
Kiara Dumalag
Daly City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!