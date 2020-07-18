Racial cleansing of history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is my take on the removal of statues, which are inanimate objects from a bye-gone era.

First of all the removals don’t stop the actions of personal practices of hate, racism or desperate treatment. Having lived and worked in some of these cities where these statues exist, I never saw rallies or worship of these relics.

The one symbol that I’ve seem praised more has been the Confederate flag and a Klu Klux Klan burning cross. And if the trend continues, the Cross with be next on the chopping block.

As a history major, the most prudent action as an alternative for relics of history would have been to create a teachable moment for these objects and use these relics as an example of what they stood for and why their causes harmed our society so that they would never be repeated again. I predict that the school history textbooks will be the next victim of our newfound political racial correctness.

Most recently here in Sacramento, the statues of John Sutter was removed because of his negative affect on Native Americans, so the logical conclusion is to stop all Sixth grade outings to Sutter Fort and change the name of Sutter County and Sutter Hospital. If this action does not take place then why is the removal of a Statues deemed right?