× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I just wanted to quickly write in response to the article titled, "Amid public pressure, Silverado closes its two championship golf courses" (April 9).

As a resident of Silverado, I truly can't believe how silly some people are. It appears someone literally had nothing better to do than to count the amount of golfers on a course during a sunny afternoon.

Might I suggest Netflix, or a hobby as an alternative?

To complain about a course member golfing on an open course is similar to getting angry at a dog running freely at an open dog park, and begs the question: how does this affect you?

Is it illegal? Is it your business? Is it your property? Is it causing you personal harm?

If not, perhaps, find a more productive use of time than raining on someone else's parade.

Curran Hart

Napa