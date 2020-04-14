I just wanted to quickly write in response to the article titled, "Amid public pressure, Silverado closes its two championship golf courses" (April 9).
As a resident of Silverado, I truly can't believe how silly some people are. It appears someone literally had nothing better to do than to count the amount of golfers on a course during a sunny afternoon.
Might I suggest Netflix, or a hobby as an alternative?
To complain about a course member golfing on an open course is similar to getting angry at a dog running freely at an open dog park, and begs the question: how does this affect you?
Is it illegal? Is it your business? Is it your property? Is it causing you personal harm?
If not, perhaps, find a more productive use of time than raining on someone else's parade.
Curran Hart
Napa
