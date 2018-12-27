I have been seeing articles about problems with labor (restaurants) and housing (affordability). The simple solution goes unmentioned: raising pay for workers.
Note the impressive contracts attained by workers at Marriott Hotels around the country. Unionized workers have benefits, retirement, seniority, and that's who bought houses in Napa after World War II.
Companies and government should encourage organizing so that workers have both rights and security. Otherwise, you'll cover every inch of open space with housing for low-paid workers who need public charity to survive.
Lauren Coodley
Napa