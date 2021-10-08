Raise your hand if you like PG&E. No hands raised? Not surprising.

PG&E is trying to put the shaft to California ratepayers again and All Californians should be very worried.

PG&E's proposals would make the electrical grid even more expensive, costing all California tens of billions of dollars over time and each ratepayer $295 a year.

PG&E is lobbying the California Public Utilities Commission to add a $56-$91 monthly solar penalty fee to solar consumers' energy bills and drastically reduce the credit they receive for sharing the excess energy they produce with the community.

PG&E's profit grab to gut rooftop solar is out of line with California’s clean energy vision and will make solar unaffordable for middle and working-class households.

What can we do?

Submit a public comment for Gov Newsom at solarrights.org.

Use this link to submit a public comment to the CPUC on their website (enter Proceeding number R.20-08-020).

You can also call Gov. Newsom's office, (916) 445-2841.