Rally behind our threatened schools
Tonight is yet another sleepless one, as I struggle with the possibility of school closures.
When this process started in June, we were assured by the Superintendent and the NVUSD Board of Trustees that no decisions had been made.
Instead, they were appointing a 7-11 Committee to independently evaluate four small schools based on several different criteria and come up with a recommendation of which two to close.
Understandably upset by this, I decided to do as much as I could to stop it. I spent countless hours researching school closures and reviewing their reports to find information I could use to rebut their arguments. Other parents and I started a Facebook group, Napa S.O.S. to get information out to everyone affected by this process.
But even through all this, despite my fears and frustrations, I was willing to accept a decision that I might not like, if it was justified given the data.
Over a dozen times in the past three months, I have heard rumors about my school. “Mt. George is closing, and only Mt. George doesn’t know it.” I had two educators from another school tell me flat out it was. I fielded concerns from parents, “They’ve already made their decision. It doesn’t matter what we do.” And other things along those lines.
Each time felt like a punch to the gut; and I would feel sick in that way you do when someone is talking behind your back. But every time, I would suck it up and say that nothing has been decided. I believed, perhaps naively, that the people in charge of NVUSD were acting in good faith.
That feeling was abruptly shattered today. The agenda for the next 7-11 Committee meeting carried a new directive from staff to the committee: they were now only going to focus on two schools. The criteria they are choosing to focus on will almost surely mean Mt. George and Yountville are those schools.
Since the committee is to decide which two schools to close and has been given no direction or option to look at other ways of reducing district expenses, the conclusion is a simple one: NVUSD wanted a specific outcome. They have wanted to close Mt. George and Yountville for a decade, and they have manipulated the system to try and make that happen.
There are a lot of people who don’t care about this, and I get it. It’s hard to care about something that seems trivial compared to the tragedy and strife in our country and in our world right now.
But for those of us with kids who might be heading off to school next year without their friends or teachers they’ve come to trust, it’s everything. And I’m not an education expert, but I have not come across a single study or article that supports the argument that school closures save districts money or result in better student outcomes. Not one. But I could list several that say the opposite.
And that is the crux of the problem: this could all be for nothing.
The stress, anxiety, worrying, planning, budgeting, bargaining, analyzing, nail-biting, letter writing, speech presenting, back-up-plan making, and perhaps eventual closure could very well do nothing beneficial for the district and the other children in it.
I can’t help but think how different this might have felt, if we were confronted with radical honesty in the beginning. “Parents at Mt. George and Yountville, we are so sorry to have to tell you this, but we have decided to consolidate your schools in order to reduce certain expenses and make our capital improvements money go farther.
We understand this might be agonizing for you, and we want to make this process as smooth as possible.
We are going to do our best to make sure you children can continue to attend a school with their current classmates and teachers.
We have several school sites that are well below capacity that we could incorporate you into, and perhaps even maintain your curriculum.”
Would we have liked it? Of course not. But I can guarantee you, being given a chance to truly be a part of the outcome would be far preferable to this.
There are two more 7-11 Committee hearings: Sept. 17, and Oct. 1.
They are in the District boardroom from 5:30—7:30 p.m. Their report will be presented to the NVUSD Board on Oct. 10 and 24 at 7 p.m.
I would encourage every parent and community member who believes it is unfathomable to be closing schools in an affluent city such as Napa, to please come out and let them know that you are paying attention and you care about keeping quality public education accessible for all our students.
Adrienne Boudreaux
Napa