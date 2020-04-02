Ramp up testing so we can make strategic decisions

But testing based on being symptomatic is not how places like Telluride flattened their curve so quickly. They implemented, thanks to a private donation, community-wide anti-body testing. Because of this strategy they were able to pinpoint and isolate the positives and those who have already had the virus, quarantine and treat if necessary, all while protecting the population as a whole.

Places that are able to control the testing and implement these types of actions can then potentially make tactical decisions regarding schools and community movement. Widespread antibody testing is important to learn from an individual’s blood whether there is evidence the person has already been exposed.

With that information, city officials can then make decisions about whether quarantines and restrictions would need to continue and whether they need to be as widespread as they are in states and cities across the country right now.

I think the Napa Valley community is a prime candidate for this type of testing. We have a few things in our favor: we are a small community who can be tested quickly, we could test our entire community in just a few days. We have the ability to set up temporary medical facilities to isolate and treat the positive cases. We have an affluent business community, and the power of private donors to step up and make big change happen.