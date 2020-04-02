Ramp up testing so we can make strategic decisions

As Gavin Newsom receives 150 broken ventilators from the feds and procures another 500 broken ones from a state storage facility, cases of the coronavirus continue to soar in California.
More and more, we are relying on private industry to help with this situation. For example, Bloom Energy is a fuel-cell power generator manufacturer that converted a storage facility into a ventilator-refurbishing center overnight heeding a call to action from our governor. They are now busy repairing the broken ventilator inventory. The governor’s plan is to amass a total of 10,000 ventilators.
But as states scramble to receive much-needed supplies to treat cases and protect health care workers, there is a gap in the conversation about the information that could and has stopped the spread quickly, and that is community-wide testing.
We are now hearing about places like South Korea and Telluride, Colo. where testing was top priority, and the curve flattened quickly. Once again, it will be up to the private sector including individual investors to provide these tests to their communities. We are learning that testing is central to the outbreak response because it leads to early detection and minimizes further spread.
Companies like Abbott Laboratories have developed a test called the Abbott Test, which is a device that allows physicians to test 50,000 people per day having test results in less than 5 minutes. These tests are going to start making their way to urgent care facilities starting this week.
But testing based on being symptomatic is not how places like Telluride flattened their curve so quickly. They implemented, thanks to a private donation, community-wide anti-body testing. Because of this strategy they were able to pinpoint and isolate the positives and those who have already had the virus, quarantine and treat if necessary, all while protecting the population as a whole.
Places that are able to control the testing and implement these types of actions can then potentially make tactical decisions regarding schools and community movement. Widespread antibody testing is important to learn from an individual’s blood whether there is evidence the person has already been exposed.
With that information, city officials can then make decisions about whether quarantines and restrictions would need to continue and whether they need to be as widespread as they are in states and cities across the country right now.
I think the Napa Valley community is a prime candidate for this type of testing. We have a few things in our favor: we are a small community who can be tested quickly, we could test our entire community in just a few days. We have the ability to set up temporary medical facilities to isolate and treat the positive cases. We have an affluent business community, and the power of private donors to step up and make big change happen.
So, the question - and our call to action is – who’s going to step up and make this type of testing available in Napa? Who is going to help our community get back up and running while the rest of the country’s shelter-in-place orders continue for another month or more? Who is willing and able to change the course of this virus in our community, and help our community defend against future pandemics?
Julie Savoia
Napa
