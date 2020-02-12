I wholeheartedly support Alfredo Pedroza for the supervisor of District 4. I meet Alfredo before he became a city councilmember several years ago and have watched him develop into a thoughtful leader and effective communicator.
He understands our community and directs his efforts though understanding our community’s needs, developing consensus and working hard to solving problems. His work ethic is a great sign of his willingness to make Napa a better place to live, work, and play.
Alfredo has shown me great leadership and communication skills throughout his political career through his involvement with wildfire recovery and rebuilding, regional traffic issues, and environmental issues. He has taken on leadership roles in these areas and has served his constituents very well.
I have witnessed his efforts to assist several homeowners from the Soda Canyon area. Without Alfredo’s leadership and efforts in guiding people through the permit and re-building process. I know my friends genuinely appreciate his efforts during their re-construction efforts.
He serves his district well through thoughtful communication and meeting with fellow citizens to discuss area issues. I have witnessed his work on transportation issues through the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which has gained Napa County much-needed funding to alleviate transportation and traffic issues.
He has supported a new ordinance to protect our oak woodland and has served as the chair of regional climate change and emission issues. More specifically, he encouraged our company to use new waste collection vehicles powered by compressed natural gas, which lead to a substantial greenhouse gas emission reduction.
Please vote for Alfredo on March 3 so he can continue to lead our community into the future.
Michael Murray
Napa