I would like to ask for the citizens of District 5 to continue their support for Belia Ramos, who is a native of Napa and is deeply connected to agriculture and the Napa of yesterday, yet is as prepared as anyone in government to navigate the increasing complex political minefield of today.
She is facing some negative advertising that should be troubling to those paying attention. The negativity is not based in fact and has no basis in reality.
She probably will do fine without my endorsement but as many of you know we can't leave anything to chance. This election don't forget to vote for the very capable Napa native Belia Ramos; she has the support of many but is being challenged by a few. Ask her detractors why. The answers should be interesting.
Brad Simpkins
Napa