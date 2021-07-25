Re: your outrage and disappointment

If Ms. Campbell is objecting to my verifiable, factually accurate criticism of what she sees as an untouchable and iconic pillar of society, I suggest she look elsewhere for her icons. The Conference of Catholic Bishops seems to perform enough convoluted moral posturing and public relations slapstick that one could swear they are looking for ways to make themselves ridiculous — and spectacularly, repulsively hypocritical. Which was the point of my letter.

Since my writing was, shall we say, heavily tinged with sarcasm, I might assume that that is not a mode of expression favored by Ms. Campbell. I’m sorry for that, because I often find it effective in communicating ideas — and even a lot of fun, on occasion. In any case, sarcasm is not yet a crime in the United States, as far as I know.