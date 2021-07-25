Re: your outrage and disappointment

According to her letter of July 21 (“A hateful attack on U.S. bishops”), Patricia M. Campbell is outraged and disappointed. Aren’t we all?
Though most of her outrage and disappointment appears to be directed at the editor of the Register for having the temerity to print my letter of July 8 (“The Sacred Bureaucracy Speaks”), I feel sure there is plenty more outrage and disappointment where that came from, and I should hate to miss out on claiming my share.
As the author of what she describes as “bitter and hateful words” about the embarrassing sanctimonious foolishness of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, I would like to offer a few thoughts.
First, setting the bar as low as possible, my letter about the Conference was not objectionable according to normal public standards. It was not porn, it was not laced with obscenities, it was not advocating violence. It was not an attempt to spread disinformation about a public health crisis or about the heart of our nation’s electoral system — as have been so many statements by Republican legislators and our somewhat recent, totally indecent “president.”
If Ms. Campbell is objecting to my verifiable, factually accurate criticism of what she sees as an untouchable and iconic pillar of society, I suggest she look elsewhere for her icons. The Conference of Catholic Bishops seems to perform enough convoluted moral posturing and public relations slapstick that one could swear they are looking for ways to make themselves ridiculous — and spectacularly, repulsively hypocritical. Which was the point of my letter.
Since my writing was, shall we say, heavily tinged with sarcasm, I might assume that that is not a mode of expression favored by Ms. Campbell. I’m sorry for that, because I often find it effective in communicating ideas — and even a lot of fun, on occasion. In any case, sarcasm is not yet a crime in the United States, as far as I know.
As if to underline the empty pieties of the Conference, on July 20 the media carried news of the resignation of the Conference’s General Secretary, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, due to “improper behavior,” which included regular use of the internet app, “Grindr,” primarily employed by gay individuals looking for a hookup. The Monsignor was also tracked to an undetermined number of gay clubs in various parts of the country, junkets paid for by the Church’s tax-free money. None of this is illegal, of course, but in light of the Church’s stern, unyielding defense of celibacy and clerical abstinence, it elevates hypocrisy to a new art form. Is this an example of the moral leadership that Ms. Campbell is desperate to protect?
With regard to the decision to print the letter, I think Editor-in-Chief Sean Scully covered that territory in his editorial in the Register (“The question of letters,” July 18), explaining the factors that go into the decision to print letters like mine. His was a forthright and realistic statement of the limitations and judgment calls that go into such decisions for a local newspaper.
I hope that anyone, including Ms. Campbell, who feels “outrage” in reading an opinion they disagree with, would grasp the necessity of interpreting the First Amendment as generously as possible, to allow all legitimate voices — even sinfully sarcastic ones — to be heard.
Paul Moser
Napa