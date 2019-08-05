The Napa Valley Republican Women Federated is pleased to have procured our previous location outside the entrance to the Chardonnay Building again this year.
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated has been a charter club since 1947, and has served Napa County Republican women for over 72 years. We were the first Republican Women Club established in Napa County. We are part of the California Federation of Republican Women, as well as the National Federation of Republican Women’s organization Our ten’s of thousands of members make it the largest women’s volunteer political organization in the world.
We provide money for scholarships, donate toys for the children of military families, donate special “one Touch Pillows” to the foster kids in Napa, and provide children’s books to Travis Air Force Base for their three child development centers, youth center and their Teen Zone. This is the second year we are honored to invite veterans from Napa to attend our November meeting in honor Veterans Day. However, our main focus is to promote and inform our members and the public through political education and activity.
Please stop by our booth from Aug. 7-11 and pick up some pertinent information. We also provide free handouts informing our visitors about upcoming issues in California, and give away fun items for kids.
If you are new to the Napa area, we are happy to help you register to vote. If you have moved, we can also help you make the necessary changes on your voter registration form.
Ask us how you can become a member and join Napa Valley Republican Women Federated. Be a part of one of the largest clubs in northern California. We meet 10 months of the year and take pride in having some of the best conservative speakers in California and Washington, D.C.
Hope to see you there.
Gaylon Kastner
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated