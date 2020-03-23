Reach out to a senior

As each day dawns, it seems we are being faced with ever-changing daily lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Newsom has asked that we all shelter in place. It is scary times for all, but seniors and those with compromised immune systems are impacted more emotionally.

We would all like to help each other, but there are so many rules saying we can't have contact.

Here is something simple we can do: pick up the phone and call a senior -- a neighbor, friend, relative, veteran -- who may be by themselves or isolated from the world and let them hear your voice.

Caring and a little phone conversation goes a long way to help those seniors. It is a win-win. You will feel good and it will put a smile in their hearts. Lord knows we all have time on our hands now.

Carolyn Hamilton

Senior Advisory Commission

