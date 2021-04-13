The following email was sent and read out loud to the mayor and Napa City Council at the meeting discussing “Access to Reproductive Health Care Facilities” on April 6, 2021 about the possible implementation of a “buffer zone” at the Napa Planned Parenthood.
"Dear Mayor and City Council — This email concerns the agenda item 13A — Access to Reproductive Health Care Facilities. I have been praying and sidewalk counseling in front of the Napa Planned Parenthood for 20 years. I have never broken any laws or threatened Planned Parenthood clients, because I always approach them in a positive and respectful manner giving them documented, scientific information and resources for help.
"If a Planned Parenthood client is not interested, I say 'Have a nice day.' I don't argue with them.
"I have participated in all 26 of the 40 Days for Life campaigns over the past 13 years (two campaigns per year). These campaigns consist of 40 continuous days of people peacefully praying and a small designated group of women sidewalk counseling in front of the Napa Planned Parenthood.
"In all those years, no laws have ever been broken. If we have a consistent, peaceful presence outside Planned Parenthood, and have never broken any laws, why is this new law necessary?"
It is so important for us to realize that many women coming to Planned Parenthood are not aware of the help available to them. Next door to Planned Parenthood is Napa Women’s Center, which is a pregnancy help center that offers free and confidential the following services (and more):
* Free pregnancy tests;
* Advocacy support options for women experiencing unplanned pregnancy;
* Abortion Pill reversal referral;
* Fetal development and pregnancy education;
* Where to get free STI/STD testing and ultrasounds.
To make it difficult or even to deny this information to Planned Parenthood clients, because of a “buffer zone,” is truly a disservice.
Reaching out to help Planned Parenthood clients is why the sidewalk counselors are there.
Marcia Ryan
Napa