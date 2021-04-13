Reaching out to help

The following email was sent and read out loud to the mayor and Napa City Council at the meeting discussing “Access to Reproductive Health Care Facilities” on April 6, 2021 about the possible implementation of a “buffer zone” at the Napa Planned Parenthood.

"Dear Mayor and City Council — This email concerns the agenda item 13A — Access to Reproductive Health Care Facilities. I have been praying and sidewalk counseling in front of the Napa Planned Parenthood for 20 years. I have never broken any laws or threatened Planned Parenthood clients, because I always approach them in a positive and respectful manner giving them documented, scientific information and resources for help.

"If a Planned Parenthood client is not interested, I say 'Have a nice day.' I don't argue with them.

"I have participated in all 26 of the 40 Days for Life campaigns over the past 13 years (two campaigns per year). These campaigns consist of 40 continuous days of people peacefully praying and a small designated group of women sidewalk counseling in front of the Napa Planned Parenthood.

"In all those years, no laws have ever been broken. If we have a consistent, peaceful presence outside Planned Parenthood, and have never broken any laws, why is this new law necessary?"