Read the initiative and understand the facts about Prop. 15. Vote No.

California is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis. At the outset of this crisis, COVID-19 caused a number of small family businesses to close and continues to threaten the ability of more small businesses to continue to function. As if this was not bad enough to cause enormous concern to families throughout the state, yet another danger is on the horizon for small businesses.

Prop. 15 on the November ballot would cause the largest property tax increase in state history at $11.5 billion per year during the worst recession in the state’s history, the absolute worst time to introduce a new tax.

Unless defeated by voters, the measure destroys long-standing Prop. 13 protections that have kept property taxes affordable and provided every taxpayer that buys a home or operates a business with certainty that they can afford their property tax bills in the future. Prop. 15 repeals these protections for business property by requiring reassessment at the current market value at least every three years.