Read "Torn Lilacs." You won't be disappointed.

Thank you Sasha Paulson for your article about the book "Torn Lilacs" by Henry Michalski ("'Torn Lilacs': a story of love and courage in World War II from a Napa author," Nov. 19). Our book club just finished reading "Torn Lilacs." We chose it for our February book because it was noted as a love story, and we should read a love story in February, right?

It truly was a love story on many levels: the love between two people, love of family, love of country, love of life. There is so much written about Auschwitz but this is the first I've read about Siberia and that tragic story. What happened to the Jews, and to all races and creeds that continue to suffer prejudice is more than sad. It's unconscionable.

But beyond the sadness and yes, horror, in "Torn Lilacs" is the undeniable faith and hope of a woman who was stronger than the world she lived in. Her defiance and courage help us all to know that we do not have to give it to the bad things around us. I believe this book can give us the courage to stand for truth and righteousness. Thank you, Henry Michalski, for telling us your parents' story.