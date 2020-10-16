Reasons for supporting Mark Joseph for American Canyon mayor

Since the COVID-19 pandemic economies around the world have been devastated and American Canyon has not been spared this fate. It’s going to take an extraordinary amount of financial expertise to lead us through this. Mark Joseph has this experience. His degree is in Public Administration and he has been involved in local government administration for 30 years having previously been the Finance Director for three cities.

I have lived in American Canyon for more than 50 years and I have seen a complete policy failure in addressing the city’s aging infrastructure for American Canyon’s oldest communities -- McKnight Acres and Rancho Del Mar. These communities date back to the 1950s and streets and underground utilities are failing.

While there is some movement in planning for the future maintenance of the infrastructure for newer construction. Several blocks of Rio Del Mar near Wetlands Edge Road had a preserving slurry coat put on it as well as some of the nearby newer streets, but I do not see our city’s leadership moving towards a policy directed at the city as one entity.