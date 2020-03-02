Rebob season is here early this year. With the warm weather and lack of rain in February, it seems that this year's brood has started hatching. Already, there have been several posts on the Napa Valley subreddit discussing sightings of the young creatures.

However, I'm worried about their impact on the natural environment. Since they were released into the wild back in the late 1950s, they've been confined to a small colony near the edge of Partrick Road.

This year, though, a hiker reports having seen one near Lake Hennessey, on the opposite side of the valley. Another person says she may have spotted one near the Oxbow Commons, where several posters were hung with a photo and description of the hatchling apparently in the area.

What happens if the Rebobs move into new territory around town? For the past 50 years or so, they've been mostly unstudied, kept out of sight and out of mind in their isolated colony. I think it's important that local researchers look into how they may affect people and businesses in town and across the valley. Few details are known about their lifestyle, and we have no idea what could happen if they go unchecked.