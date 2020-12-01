Rebuttal to “Some Reliable medical information”

Regarding my alleged failure to cite my sources of information; Letters to the Editor is not a peer-reviewed referenced column. Rather it is an informational and opinion one, limited to a maximum of 800 words. Including references for each of the large number of peer reviewed, journal articles I used to create my letter would have consumed the majority of the space allotted. It is not customary in media articles that discuss general health related topics to include specific journal references. It would be more common to find such references in an article that talks about one specific research paper. Please see Section C of the Nov. 23 Register for two excellent health-related articles on hip fractures in the elderly and exercises for the holiday. Like my letter, both provide general health information, and neither provides journal references. Apparently Edie also missed the sentence in my letter which stated that my opinions were “predicated upon published research from a variety of medical journals”.