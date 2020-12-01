Rebuttal to “Some Reliable medical information”

It is with sadness that I am compelled to respond to the Nov. 20 Letter to the Editor authored by Edie Woltner. Perhaps this was a well-intended letter in response to my letter in this column, dated Nov. 13, entitled “Vitamin D, Zinc and Covid." In my opinion, it came across as inane, totally misconstruing the intent of my letter. I would like to address several points Edie made, to correct any perceived misrepresentations.
She claimed that “it would have been more helpful if he had identified himself as a Chiropractor.” When I submitted my letter to the Register, I in fact did so identify myself, signing my name Douglas L. Weed, D.C.; which means Doctor of Chiropractic. For reasons unknown to me, the Register did not include my professional title. Perhaps the editor would like to comment on this, as they sometimes do in this column.
To me, her implication is clear — that being a chiropractor somehow means that I am unqualified to author such a letter, whereas she apparently has the credentials to render her opinion. If she has dual undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and genetics, master’s level graduate work in immunology, a doctorate degree in Chiropractic, 11 years of college, 40 years of clinical experience, completed a 1,000 hour course in functional and metabolic medicine, extensive training in functional immunology and endocrinology; her opinion would certainly be as meaningful as mine.
Regarding my alleged failure to cite my sources of information; Letters to the Editor is not a peer-reviewed referenced column. Rather it is an informational and opinion one, limited to a maximum of 800 words. Including references for each of the large number of peer reviewed, journal articles I used to create my letter would have consumed the majority of the space allotted. It is not customary in media articles that discuss general health related topics to include specific journal references. It would be more common to find such references in an article that talks about one specific research paper. Please see Section C of the Nov. 23 Register for two excellent health-related articles on hip fractures in the elderly and exercises for the holiday. Like my letter, both provide general health information, and neither provides journal references. Apparently Edie also missed the sentence in my letter which stated that my opinions were “predicated upon published research from a variety of medical journals”.
Also pointless are her statements “...there is no good evidence to support using it (i.e. zinc) for COVID-19” and “Further research is needed to determine what role, if any, Vitamin D and Vitamin D deficiency might play in the prevention of COVID-19”. Again she apparently did not read my article, as I clearly stated “... neither the NIH nor the CDC endorse utilization of supplementation with essential nutrients for the prevention of COVID.”
Lack of endorsement by governmental bodies does not equate to lack of evidence, as Edie’s letter may lead one to believe. The research cited in my article is clear proof of that. A search of the government website: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, using "Zinc + COVID" reveals a large number of current papers relating to the topic; as does a similar search for Vitamin D.
The obvious intent of my article was to provide information not readily seen in most mainstream media, not to provide any medical advise or treatment recommendations. Despite the fact that I am a licensed healthcare provider, I did not provide any treatment recommendations for Vitamin D and zinc, I simply cited current research on the subject for informational purposes.
Strangely Edie, who stated “While I am not a medical professional...”, also in her article title stated that she was providing “reliable medical information” and then went on to dispense healthcare advise to the Register reading public. “... if you have a Vitamin D deficiency, talk to your doctor about whether a supplement might be right for you.”
While on the surface this may seem innocuous, it nevertheless constitutes medical advice coming from an apparently unlicensed individual, and is inappropriate. Can you imagine what would happen to our already stressed healthcare system if everyone actually took her advise and in Napa County over 140,000 people showed up at their doctor’s office to have their Vitamin D levels checked?
Perhaps a better reading and comprehension of the intent of my letter would have lead to a more appropriate, accurate, and less biased response on her part. Her “reliable medical information” may be less than complete, and therefore less than reliable.
Douglas L. Weed
Napa
Editor's Note: Historically, the Register does not include professional certification letters behind names because, with rare exceptions, they are meaningless to readers outside of a narrow professional or academic field.
