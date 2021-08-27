Recall is democracy in action

In response to Mr. Phillips Letter, “Democracy to end Sept. 14” (Aug. 21).

Mr. Phillips, I beg to differ; this is the purest example of democracy in action. 2.1 million Californians of every persuasion signed the petition to recall Gov. Newsom. They felt our governor was not leading California in the direction it needed to go.

This process is laid out in our California constitution under the Election Code for the people of California to participate in. It is in a more sedate way similar to what the founders did in remaking a government they felt did not meet their needs.

So, Mr. Phillips, you should be joining in with us celebrating this amazing ability of the California citizens to exercise their freedom to remove an ineffective politician from service through the election process.

It truly is the purest exercise of democracy.

Rejoice in true democracy of the People, for the People, and by the People.

Mark Gasster, Chair

Napa County Republican Central Committee