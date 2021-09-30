Recall rules have an obvious flaw

So Dan Walters posits that people who want to reform California's recall procedures are Democrats on a "power trip" who want to "solidify their control" of state government ("Are recall system changes reforms or power grab?," Sept. 20). That's an interesting perspective.

I would have thought that the people on a "power trip" were those who wanted to prevent a duly elected governor, who won his four-year term with 61.9% of the vote, from finishing that term.

Power trips aside, California's recall system has a very serious flaw, which is that if the officeholder is recalled, the person who replaces him or her may have won only a tiny percentage of the vote. In my view, no one should be elected to any public office without a majority of the vote. If no candidate receives a majority, there should be a runoff (except in cities or counties with ranked-choice voting, where no runoff is needed).