Recall rules have an obvious flaw

So Dan Walters posits that people who want to reform California's recall procedures are Democrats on a "power trip" who want to "solidify their control" of state government ("Are recall system changes reforms or power grab?," Sept. 20). That's an interesting perspective.

I would have thought that the people on a "power trip" were those who wanted to prevent a duly elected governor, who won his four-year term with 61.9% of the vote, from finishing that term.

Power trips aside, California's recall system has a very serious flaw, which is that if the officeholder is recalled, the person who replaces him or her may have won only a tiny percentage of the vote. In my view, no one should be elected to any public office without a majority of the vote. If no candidate receives a majority, there should be a runoff (except in cities or counties with ranked-choice voting, where no runoff is needed).

Specifically for gubernatorial recall elections, I join those who say that the replacement for a recalled governor should be the lieutenant governor. Just as the lieutenant governor replaces a governor who dies or resigns, he or she should replace a governor who is recalled. In addition to being a logical role for a lieutenant governor, this would keep the focus of a recall election on whether or not the governor should be recalled, rather than on the people who want to replace him or her.

Martin Kassman

Napa

