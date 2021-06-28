Recent letter from a tourist was right

Recently, Norm Jacobs from Williamsburg, Va., wrote a scathing letter about the condition of our roads and highways here in Napa Valley ("Simply terrible and ugly in Napa," June 25). It wasn't about paving or potholes; it was about trash, litter, weeds, and overall neglect of an important component of our bucket list destination for tourists and our home for us locals.

When I was active in local hospitality and tourism from 2010-2015, I was a frequent and outspoken critic of our roads and highways. CalTrans was blamed by local officials, and they stepped up their game a bit for a while.

The problem isn't people throwing litter out their vehicle windows, as much as it is "stuff" flying out of open pickup beds. The larger problem is that local and county government thinks it's OK to have our beautiful valley ruined by less than beautiful thoroughfares.

Please, folks, clean up daily, plant attractive vegetation on medians, weed the cracks in the pavement, and make our spectacular valley as desirable as other tourist destinations, who pay attention to what tourists and locals experience looking out their car windows. Ever been to Naples, Florida? Just one of many examples of towns that "get it."

James Treadway

Napa