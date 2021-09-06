Reclamation: A key path forward on water

The following opinion is mine personally and it does not necessarily represent the opinion of the City Council.
In his recent opinion piece, “Water is life; water is gold,” Ferenc Brunner advocated “Turn wastewater into drinking water.”
He’s right, and I’m happy to report it is already in the works.
After months of scoping, St. Helena is just weeks away from launching a multi-million-dollar upgrade to our wastewater treatment facility because our current facility does not meet state standards. Instead of meeting new minimums, however, the city is investing in a tertiary treatment system that will provide state of the art water treatment for decades to come.
Why is this important? Today, our treatment plant takes in about 275,000 gallons of wastewater from every toilet, sink, shower and storm drain in town. That’s 100 million gallons a year, more than 300 acre feet, or about 20% of our total supply. Even after treatment, however, that water is still hazardous, so all of it is applied to our spray fields, where it evaporates.
275,000 gallons every day — POOF! — into thin air.
Once the plant upgrade is complete, however, we should be able to reclaim every drop of that. Consider what this means: right now our community is going through some gut wrenching to reduce our demand by 30%. In theory, our treatment plant upgrade will automatically reduce system-wide demand by 20% forever through reclamation. That is significant.
To put it into context, the city could save $750,000 per year by reducing water purchases from Napa. Or, we could add the equivalent of 625 new households at today’s average usage levels. In other words, in round numbers, instead of using 1,600 acre feet — which approximates our annual demand — to serve just 2,500 households, we should be able to serve 3,125 households with the same 1,600 acre feet.
That’s more than enough additional supply to cover our state-mandated 254 affordable housing units plus a wide array of other potential uses. The reclamation will be a key path forward for the city in many ways.
That’s why it’s important we begin active deliberations now on best and highest use for the treatment plant’s reclaimed water. Should we pump it into the aquifer via injection wells? Pipe it back into Bell Canyon Reservoir and convert it to drinking water? Invest in purple pipe throughout the city? Or something else?
What do you think should happen? Send me an email with your thoughts. Thank you.
Eric Hall
St. Helena City Council member