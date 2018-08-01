Noel Brinkerhoff’s article about the return of Cory Miele’s body to the Napa Valley from Afghanistan (“Decorated war veteran, fatally injured in Afghanistan, receives hero’s welcome in Napa,” July 13) was well presented. Details undisclosed, the death was reported as “accidental.” Allegedly, he worked in “private security.”
Some time ago, I spent three years in Afghanistan, or six times longer than the average U.S. military deployment. Progress was made under difficult circumstances. The Afghan people, ever since the Russians invaded almost 40 years ago, deserve far better than they have received.
Insurgent groups, including al-Qaida, the Taliban, ISIL, and the Haqqani Network have done their bests to ruin a country with a 5,000-year history. Following 9/11, the American coalition has countered.
Just last week, a “guardian angel” U.S. soldier was killed in central Afghanistan fending off “insider” attacks by Afghan soldiers.
Non-military personnel receive far less attention in Afghanistan than they merit. They also put their lives on the line.
Cory Miele was one of them. It was good to see the local honors that came his way.
Thomas Stauffer
Napa