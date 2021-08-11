Recommendations for Napa County’s water, forested woodlands and watersheds

A letter to CalFire on proposed new wild land regulations: In the context of obvious increasing climate change conditions including the horrors of fire, I write to make observations and recommends regarding the proposed fire-safe proposals for the Napa County and Valley.
My informed bases are civil construction experience, graduate studies, and downloading local newspaper articles regarding the county decision-making 2010 to present; giving input to the Board of Supervisors, County Planning Commission, and other entities.
My observations reflect what is apparent to me and the science informed community members I know:
Napa County had agriculture at the foundation of the Ag Preserve.
Napa County no longer has agriculture, rather a closed economic dependency on wine grape viniculture — to make wine.
County supervisors have continued to ‘scale up’ the addition of wineries and vineyards for their self-described “economic engine,” creating unintended internal winery competitions and negative effects on the environment and water.
The county supervisors’ commitment to their closed-loop economic monoculture growth is rigid, and unyielding.
The unconcern for destruction of woodland watersheds; risks to humans and service providers living and working in woodland and watersheds; mining water from our declining water aquifers, including on the valley floor, and expenditure of water as if it’s forever — is based in ignorance (not knowing or ignoring) in pursuit of more money.
The county Board of Supervisors’ current economic growth trajectory is not sustainable; and worse, destructive.
CalFire is a most important fire response and suppression entity.
It appears, however, that the California Department of Forestry’s fiduciary responsibility is subordinate under CalFire.
It also appears that CalFire has a political component likely influencing local decision-making affecting local environmental conditions and outcomes.
My recommendations for Napa County and Valley sustainability — environmental, social, economic:
Water is Life — for all of its forms and for all of its needs, including for humans and animals living in fires, and professionals conducting fire responses and suppression.
Given the global and local climate and water conditions in the western United States, including California, based on an internet awash with scientific alerts, warnings and projections, consonant with the fiduciary responsibility of the California Department of Forestry, I strongly recommend that the department direct for Napa County and Valley environmental, social, and economic Sustainability:
1. Immediate suspension of all Napa County winery and vineyard approvals requiring use of water (mandatory in the county’s forested woodlands/watersheds.)
2. A qualitative assessment of water well’s drawing from the county aquifers (interviewing property owners and well drillers for well depth changes).
3. A scale-knowledge bridge assessment and projection of county reservoirs capacity for fire response and suppression, in addition to longer term human, viticulture, and winery uses.
4. A plan by Napa County administration for economic diversification beyond viticulture and wine economics to relieve and remove complications for protections of county woodlands/watersheds, and CalFire’s inevitable forthcoming responses to Napa County fires.
Ron Rhyno
Napa