Recommendations for Napa County’s water, forested woodlands and watersheds

A letter to CalFire on proposed new wild land regulations: In the context of obvious increasing climate change conditions including the horrors of fire, I write to make observations and recommends regarding the proposed fire-safe proposals for the Napa County and Valley.

My informed bases are civil construction experience, graduate studies, and downloading local newspaper articles regarding the county decision-making 2010 to present; giving input to the Board of Supervisors, County Planning Commission, and other entities.

My observations reflect what is apparent to me and the science informed community members I know:

Napa County had agriculture at the foundation of the Ag Preserve.

Napa County no longer has agriculture, rather a closed economic dependency on wine grape viniculture — to make wine.

County supervisors have continued to ‘scale up’ the addition of wineries and vineyards for their self-described “economic engine,” creating unintended internal winery competitions and negative effects on the environment and water.

The county supervisors’ commitment to their closed-loop economic monoculture growth is rigid, and unyielding.