Reconsider dense housing plans

Reconsider dense housing plans

Your editorial about the potential impact of SB-50 on housing density and subsequent spread of infectious diseases was illuminating ("Virus proving how disastrous SB 50 could have been," April 24). Hope our county and city leaders will take note as they consider squeezing 1,000 - 1,500 residents into a high density housing project at the former HHS site on Old Sonoma Road. The public health aspect of this decision may not have been important before but it sure is now.

Chris Lougee

Napa

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News