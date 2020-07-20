Red or white table wine is your only choice in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the scenario: You walk into your favorite wine store, and the clerk tells you, "We know you're an adult, and you're used to making choices about what wine you buy, but your local city council has decided you can now purchase only red or white table wine.

Although one has nothing to do with the other, we can no longer sell your favorite varietals of wine like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Syrah, because kids are drinking illegally and injuring themselves.”

On June 23, Napa City Council members passed an ordinance that sets up this exact scene, except the product is not wine, it’s tobacco. To try to stop kids from vaping, they're going to prohibit retailers from selling all flavored tobacco products to adults.

Current law already bans the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old. According to the Food and Drug Administration, which inspects retailers for compliance with the law, only one warning letter has been issued in the past year in the entire city to a retailer for selling a tobacco product to a minor.

We’re doing our part to keep tobacco out of young people's hands, yet the city council appears ready to destroy small businesses over the issue.