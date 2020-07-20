Red or white table wine is your only choice in Napa

Here’s the scenario: You walk into your favorite wine store, and the clerk tells you, "We know you're an adult, and you're used to making choices about what wine you buy, but your local city council has decided you can now purchase only red or white table wine.
Although one has nothing to do with the other, we can no longer sell your favorite varietals of wine like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Syrah, because kids are drinking illegally and injuring themselves.”
On June 23, Napa City Council members passed an ordinance that sets up this exact scene, except the product is not wine, it’s tobacco. To try to stop kids from vaping, they're going to prohibit retailers from selling all flavored tobacco products to adults.
Current law already bans the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old. According to the Food and Drug Administration, which inspects retailers for compliance with the law, only one warning letter has been issued in the past year in the entire city to a retailer for selling a tobacco product to a minor.
We’re doing our part to keep tobacco out of young people's hands, yet the city council appears ready to destroy small businesses over the issue.
Napa convenience store owners, which have received zero violations in the past 12 months, estimate 36% of their store sales come from tobacco. Tobacco sales drive ancillary sales of gas, food, and other products and keep them in business. This change to the ordinance will directly impact their bottom line and ability to stay in business.
It will also affect the state's budget, something that is suffering now because of COVID-19. There is a $2.87 state excise tax collected per pack sold in California, and these tax dollars benefit the state and county. The average convenience store collects $1.28 million in taxes every year.
If council members are going to go after tobacco, why not go after flavored liquors and spiked waters? This market has exploded and includes products like "BuzzBallz Chillers" and flavors like orange, cherry, and peach. Alcoholic beverage options abound for purchasers even though the packaging and flavors appeal to audiences younger than 21. In California, during 2017, more than 1 million youth, a staggering 25%, under the age of 21, reported they had a drink in the last month, yet where is the outrage over flavored alcohol?
There is enormous hypocrisy in allowing the sale of these flavored alcoholic beverages in stores while disallowing the sale of flavored tobacco and snuff. It is understandable to categorize the youth-enticing aerosol flavors like “bubble gum” and “cotton candy."
Still, it is another thing to include menthol cigarettes and products such as snuff in the council’s latest ordinance. Studies show kids don’t even like menthol cigarettes or snuff.
Every year, the California Department of Public Health publishes the California Tobacco Facts and Figures. In its most recent report issued in April 2019, 1.2% of California high school students surveyed said they used a flavored cigarette in the last 30 days. In the same study, 0.5% of California youth used flavored smokeless tobacco at least once.
E-cigarette use or vaping, on the other hand, was as high as 10.9%.
Should selling a menthol tobacco product, much like a full-bodied cab, be banned because teens are vaping fruity flavors? The selective discrimination of this tobacco flavor ban is indisputable.
As a member of the Napa community who provides jobs and products to my neighbors, I urge City Council to reverse its ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. The amendment to the Tobacco Retail Sales Establishment Ordinance will result in financial hardship and small business closures, something local retailers don’t want or deserve.
I would encourage anyone who feels like I do to call their city councilmember before July 21 when the ordinance goes up for a final vote. In terms we can all understand, this ordinance belongs in the spit bucket.
Gary Mehrok
Owner, Cigarettes & More
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!